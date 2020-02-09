Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,805 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $68,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 621,484 shares of company stock worth $78,837,446 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.70. 4,331,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

