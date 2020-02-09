Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,994 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $203.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $220.59. 545,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,134. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $130.87 and a 1 year high of $221.30.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

