Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 70.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,885,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,882,000 after buying an additional 222,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 76.8% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.91.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.14. 1,286,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.37 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

