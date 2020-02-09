Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.81 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Ventas by 230.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Ventas by 77.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ventas by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 90.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,400. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.88. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 77.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

