Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in ANSYS by 73.4% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in ANSYS by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 119,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.83. 417,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,460. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.29 and a 12 month high of $293.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.41.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $328,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total value of $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,813 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

