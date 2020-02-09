Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Entergy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Entergy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $131.94. 1,371,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,144. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $88.83 and a 12 month high of $132.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.83. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.89%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

