Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,537 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,255,316,000 after purchasing an additional 72,688 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,723,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,445,000 after buying an additional 83,724 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,093,000 after buying an additional 54,767 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,044 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.26. 765,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,986. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $83.95 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

