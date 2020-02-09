Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,550 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 74.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 253,843 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 491,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,670,000 after purchasing an additional 240,213 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,095,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,086,000 after purchasing an additional 212,571 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 31.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,750,000 after purchasing an additional 128,997 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $951,451,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APTV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.13. 1,250,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.94.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

