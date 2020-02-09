Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,658 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $18,189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $16,066,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,729,000 after buying an additional 156,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $13,208,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.10. 1,324,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,665. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average of $86.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.79.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.