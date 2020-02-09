Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Textron were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 3,878.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 4,267.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Textron by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

