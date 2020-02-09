The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $32.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.27.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.87. 2,310,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 215.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.