The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.27.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $32.87. 2,310,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,193. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 51,993 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,247,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,148,000 after acquiring an additional 381,231 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.