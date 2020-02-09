The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42-2.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion.The Ensign Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens set a $47.00 price target on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.14.

ENSG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.03. 455,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,373. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In related news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

