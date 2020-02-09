The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 198,668 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of The Western Union worth $13,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 263,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,207 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Citigroup set a $20.50 price objective on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

WU stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

