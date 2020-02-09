THORChain (RUNE) One Day Volume Tops $198,170.00

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. THORChain has a total market cap of $16.84 million and approximately $198,170.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THORChain has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.27 or 0.03571502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00230077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00033675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00130842 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,076,943 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.