Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Plans Dividend of $1.00

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) declared a dividend on Friday, January 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Tilly’s stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $260.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.19 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

