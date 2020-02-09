Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.31. 808,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99. Timken has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.21 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Timken will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $277,559.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,564.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $786,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Timken by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 125,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Timken by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

