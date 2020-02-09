Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOCA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tocagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOCA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 60.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tocagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tocagen stock remained flat at $$0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,759. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. Tocagen has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Tocagen had a negative net margin of 201,488.91% and a negative return on equity of 182.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tocagen will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

