TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $32.74.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $383.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $11,102,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 1,551.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 563,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 529,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 117.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 657,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 355,033 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in TPI Composites by 18.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,253,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $3,619,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

