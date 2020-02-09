Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys 117 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,783,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,535,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.16. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

