Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,131,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 39.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,008,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,911 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 201,685.1% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,311,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,953 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,596,000 after acquiring an additional 494,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 59.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,037,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,706,000 after acquiring an additional 388,344 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities downgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.07. 1,395,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,271. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

