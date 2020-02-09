Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after buying an additional 539,880 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,202,086,000 after buying an additional 35,598 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after buying an additional 437,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $374,416,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

UNH stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,425,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,345. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $302.54. The company has a market capitalization of $277.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

