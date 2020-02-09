Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Takes $106,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $305.33. 2,245,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,158. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $246.20 and a 52 week high of $307.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

