Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,334 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.23. 333,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,195. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.29.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

