TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $617.54.

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $634.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $417.87 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $612.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total value of $9,269,577.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion bought 523 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $571.03 per share, for a total transaction of $298,648.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,364.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,050 shares of company stock worth $61,477,207. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

