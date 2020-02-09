Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Lowered by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,127 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.29. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus reduced their target price on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.86.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.