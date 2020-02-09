TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

NYSE:THS opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.93 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.