Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.35-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Triumph Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.35-2.55 EPS.

TGI traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 470,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,746. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.84. Triumph Group has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Triumph Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

