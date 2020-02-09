TRON (TRX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.46 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, TRON has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $1.46 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Bittrex and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.64 or 0.03389840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00234961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00033040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00136722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002642 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OEX, RightBTC, Fatbtc, CoinEgg, Indodax, CoinBene, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, Tokenomy, BitFlip, DigiFinex, HitBTC, Neraex, Allcoin, Cryptopia, Liqui, Bibox, Bithumb, IDCM, IDAX, Cobinhood, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kryptono, Bittrex, Ovis, Rfinex, Exrates, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, LBank, DDEX, CoinExchange, CoinFalcon, YoBit, ChaoEX, Mercatox, CoinEx, Exmo, Braziliex, Huobi, Koinex, BitForex, Upbit, Liquid, Coinrail, Cryptomate, Zebpay, Tidex, BTC-Alpha, LiteBit.eu, Kucoin, DragonEX, LATOKEN, CoinTiger, OTCBTC, Binance, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, Coinnest and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.