TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.40 million.TTM Technologies also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.05-0.11 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.94. 2,060,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,600. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 2.60. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.43 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered TTM Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TTM Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 50,494 shares of company stock worth $756,274 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

