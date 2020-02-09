TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.40 million.TTM Technologies also updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.05-0.11 EPS.
NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.94. 2,060,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,600. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 2.60. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.43 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 50,494 shares of company stock worth $756,274 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.
