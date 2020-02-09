Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.91. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 344,883 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CSFB cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.60 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.71.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$278.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

