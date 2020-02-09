TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Up 20.5% This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $978,387.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 65,288,736,983 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

