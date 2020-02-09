Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.26.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $122.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.78. Twilio has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. Twilio’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $3,523,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,694 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Twilio by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 392.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.