Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.20-0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.475-1.49, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Twilio also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.2–0.14 EPS.

Twilio stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.21. 5,542,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,288. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.78. Twilio has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.26.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694 in the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

