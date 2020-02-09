Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.11-0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $335-338 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $327.93 million.Twilio also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.2–0.14 EPS.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $4.34 on Friday, hitting $122.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,542,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,288. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.42 and a 200 day moving average of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.26.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $3,523,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 628 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $77,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,694 in the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

