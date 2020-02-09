Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several other reports. OTR Global cut shares of Twitter from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of Twitter from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $34.50 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.98.

TWTR opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. Twitter has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 55.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 24.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 23.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

