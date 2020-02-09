Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Twitter updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. 29,205,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,486,632. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. Twitter has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Twitter from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $41.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.98.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,971. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

