Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $39.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reissued a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on Twitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.98.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Twitter has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971 in the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Twitter by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Twitter by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.