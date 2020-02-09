Tygh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,310 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Cavco Industries accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $12,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.76. 57,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.52. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $235.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.51.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

