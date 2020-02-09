Tygh Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,341,000. Applied Industrial Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

AIT stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 165,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.25. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $68.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

