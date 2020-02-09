Tygh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIN. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti lowered their target price on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

NYSE:AIN traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.85. 181,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $68.35 and a 1-year high of $92.04.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

