Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $36,512.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,269.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,735 shares of company stock worth $13,291,867 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.09. 120,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,356. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.45. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.80 and a 52 week high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

