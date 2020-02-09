Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 181,326 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,739,000. Third Security LLC purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

In related news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $188,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $54,060.00. Insiders sold a total of 12,810 shares of company stock worth $690,713 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.34. The company had a trading volume of 218,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $67.45.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $311.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

EBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.