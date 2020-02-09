Tygh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of MKS Instruments worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded down $3.41 on Friday, reaching $110.31. The company had a trading volume of 288,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,130. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.56. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.47 and a 1 year high of $119.22.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

