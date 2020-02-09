Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,102 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up 2.9% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $17,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.17.

BIO stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $370.30. 91,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,464. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $372.47 and its 200 day moving average is $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $391.22.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.45, for a total transaction of $298,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

