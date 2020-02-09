Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 773 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of WNS worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after purchasing an additional 140,881 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 232,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.74. The company had a trading volume of 115,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,307. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. WNS has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $74.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.51.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.