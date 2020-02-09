Tyme Technologies’ (TYME) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

TYME opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Tyme Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,010,521 shares in the company, valued at $38,015,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $304,400 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 91,081 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 77.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.