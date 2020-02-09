Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Lowered to $84.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stephens from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.23.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $80.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average of $86.49. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after buying an additional 872,367 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $447,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $2,947,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 236,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

