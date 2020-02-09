Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $80.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.23.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

