Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Trading Down 15.1% After Earnings Miss

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)’s stock price dropped 15.1% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $135.57 and last traded at $144.95, approximately 1,229,128 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 260,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.64.

The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 841.80%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UI. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ubiquiti from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.83.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total transaction of $1,181,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,134.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

